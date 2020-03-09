AJOPINION: US candidates pander to 'the blacks'

'Black people are still ‘the blacks’ for white presidential candidates. We are still more minstrel than human.'

In this new episode of #AJOPINION released on Super Tuesday, African Studies scholar Yannick Giovanni Marshall argues that US presidential candidates “have not yet developed the ability to see black people as more than 'the blacks'”.

He believes they “haven’t learned to see black people’s personhood, individuality and humanness, and instead choose to pander to stereotypes”.

