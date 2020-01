The US says it is sending 750 troops to the Middle East after its embassy in Baghdad was stormed by protesters.

Thousands of members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) surrounded the US embassy, setting fire to the outer gates.

They were met with tear gas and stun grenades.

The action was in response to US air attacks in Iraq and Syria that killed dozens of fighters from Kataib Hezbollah, which is part of the PMF.

Source: Al Jazeera News