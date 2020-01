Iranians and Iraqis react to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

"He was a key figure, one hundred percent they were targeting him."

General Qassem Soleimani was considered by some to be the second most powerful person in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He was killed in a pre-dawn US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday along with at least six others, including Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Source: Al Jazeera News