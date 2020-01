Tourist numbers have dropped significantly in India after a wave of protests against a new citizenship law.

Police in Agra, India, estimates that about 200,000 domestic and international tourists have cancelled or postponed their trips to the Taj Mahal in the past two weeks.

The US, UK, Russia, Israel, Canada and others have issued travel advisories telling their citizens to avoid travelling to or exercise caution in certain areas.

Source: Al Jazeera News