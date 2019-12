"They are emojis in which we recognise ourselves," says O'Plerou Grebet, the 21-year-old graphic design student from Ivory Coast who created emojis with West Afrian references inspired by the capital, Abidjan. His emoji app, Zouzoukwa, has been nominated for the African Talent Awards Best App category and downloaded more than 130,000 times in a few months.

Source: Al Jazeera News