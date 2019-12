Meet New Delhi's Oxygen Man' who is on a mission to motivate people to plant trees.

Pankaj Kumar is New Delhi's "Oxygen Man". He walks around the city carrying a plastic bottle with an artificial tree in it to promote environmental awareness.

According to a 2018 study, 22 of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India and the national capital is on the top of the list.

Source: Al Jazeera