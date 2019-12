'The reality of climate change is upon us.' Australia records its hottest day on record, two days in a row.

Australia had its hottest day ever - twice in a row. The December 17 record national average temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was immediately broken the following day with an average of 41.9C (107.4F).

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the state of New South Wales as the heat exacerbated the fires raging across the country.

Source: Al Jazeera