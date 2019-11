Al Jazeera's correspondents reflect on stories they heard while they visited the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh.

August 25, 2019, marks two years since more than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to escape what UN investigators have called a "genocide" in Rakhine state.

Al Jazeera's correspondents Mohammed Jamjoom and Stefanie Dekker reflect on the stories they heard and the suffering they saw when they visited the camps in Bangladesh where the Rohingya sought shelter.

Source: Al Jazeera