The story of Felicien Kabuga, the role he played in Rwanda's genocide and how he evaded justice for 26 years.

After 26 years on the run, Felicien Kabuga was finally arrested in France on May 16, 2020.

Kabuga stands accused of being a primary instigator of the Rwandan genocide. He was one of the biggest shareholders of Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM), the infamous radio station that coordinated much of the killing, and sat at the top of the channel's steering committee.

This is the story of the role that he and his hate media, played in the genocide and the death and destruction that he left in his trail after the genocide.

Contributors:

Jean-Pierre Sagahutu - Genocide survivor

Valerie Bemeriki - Former presenter, RTLM

Catherine Bond - Former journalist

Tom Ndahiro - Genocide scholar

John-Allan Namu - Investigative journalist

Pierre-Richard Prosper - Former United States ambassador, War Crimes Issues

Josephat Gichuki - William Munuhe's brother

Source: Al Jazeera