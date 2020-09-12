Powered by activists and journalists on Telegram, Belarusian protesters complete a month on the streets.

It has been just over a month since the biggest demonstrations in Belarus's history began to sweep the country, and the protests have persisted despite disproportionate state violence. The engine driving those protests can be found online - on the messaging app, Telegram.

Contributors:

Hanna Liubakova - Minsk-based journalist

Katia Patin - Multimedia editor, Coda Story

Sadakat Kadri - Human rights lawyer and writer

Boris Goretsky - Spokesperson, Belarusian Association of Journalists

Producer Flo Phillips discusses how another book of bombshell revelations about Donald Trump puts the ethics of the president - and the book's author - under the spotlight.

Qassem Soleimani: The man, the myth and the message

In death as in life, Iranian general Qassem Soleimani remains a powerful public relations symbol for Tehran.

Contributors:

Narges Bajoghli - Assistant Professor, Middle East Studies, Johns Hopkins University

Hamid Dabashi - Professor of Iranian Studies and Comparative Literature, Columbia University

Christiane Gruber - Professor in History of Art, University of Michigan

