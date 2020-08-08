From the United States to Australia, Rupert Murdoch's media empire regularly courts controversy. Its coverage of COVID-19, however, is on another level.
The Listening Post's Flo Phillips reports on the Murdoch factor in COVID-19 coverage.
Contributors:
Anne Davies - investigative reporter, The Guardian Australia
Carl Cameron - former political correspondent, Fox News and founder, Front Page Live
Anthony Klan - former investigative reporter, The Australian and founder, The Klaxon
Todd Gitlin - professor of journalism and sociology, Columbia University and Chair of Communications, Columbia University
David Folkenflik - media correspondent, NPR and author, Murdoch's World: The Last of the Old Media Empires
Malcolm Turnbull on the Murdoch monopoly
The Listening Post's Richard Gizbert speaks to someone who has known Rupert Murdoch for decades and is now one of his most outspoken critics: The former prime minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull.
Contributor
Malcolm Turnbull - former Australian prime minister and author, A Bigger Picture
