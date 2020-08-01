Index.hu, Hungary's last big independent outlet, is one step closer to being under the control of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Contributors:
Veronika Munk - former deputy editor-in-chief, Index.hu
Agnes Urban - economist, Mertek Media Monitor
Justin Spike - Budapest-based journalist
Daniel Renyi - journalist, 444.hu
Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Tariq Nafi about a COVID-19 conspiracy video that has gone viral in the United States, with a little help from President Donald Trump.
'black' to 'Black': Rewriting the race style guide
Numerous US news outlets say they will now capitalise the "B" in "Black" when referring to race. Is this really the change in race reporting campaigners have been asking for?
Contributors:
Matthew Hughey - associate professor of sociology, University of Connecticut
Lori Tharps - associate professor of journalism, Temple University
Erica Britt - sociolinguist and discourse analyst
Erin Logan - reporter, LA Times
