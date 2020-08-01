One of Hungary's most credible and adversarial news outlets - Index.hu - loses its editor.

Index.hu, Hungary's last big independent outlet, is one step closer to being under the control of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Contributors:

Veronika Munk - former deputy editor-in-chief, Index.hu

Agnes Urban - economist, Mertek Media Monitor

Justin Spike - Budapest-based journalist

Daniel Renyi - journalist, 444.hu

On our radar

Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Tariq Nafi about a COVID-19 conspiracy video that has gone viral in the United States, with a little help from President Donald Trump.

'black' to 'Black': Rewriting the race style guide

Numerous US news outlets say they will now capitalise the "B" in "Black" when referring to race. Is this really the change in race reporting campaigners have been asking for?

Contributors:

Matthew Hughey - associate professor of sociology, University of Connecticut

Lori Tharps - associate professor of journalism, Temple University

Erica Britt - sociolinguist and discourse analyst

Erin Logan - reporter, LA Times

Source: Al Jazeera