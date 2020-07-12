We speak to Zou Yue, an anchor on China's state-funded network CGTN, about the coronavirus, Uighur persecution and more.

When Beijing wants to take its message to the world, it has a state-funded, multilanguage television news channel at its disposal.

CGTN broadcasts in more than 100 countries - reaching 30 million homes in the US alone - with the stated aim of bringing "a Chinese perspective to global news".

But going global has made the network subject to various local rules and regulations. Early last year, for instance, Washington compelled CGTN to register as a foreign agent in the US.

To hear the CGTN side of the story, The Listening Post's Richard Gizbert spoke to Zou Yue, anchor of the network's flagship talk show, Dialogue.

Contributor:

Zou Yue - Anchor, CGTN

Source: Al Jazeera