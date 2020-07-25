Xinjiang is back in the news and Beijing is pushing back - calling media coverage biased and inaccurate. But is it?

Despite China's best efforts, journalists are finding innovative ways to tell the story of the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

Contributors:

Timothy Grose - Assistant Professor of China Studies, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Alim Seytoff - Director of Uyghur Service, Radio Free Asia

Adrian Zenz - Senior Fellow in China Studies, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation

Sophie Richardson - China Director, Human Rights Watch

On our radar

A journalist in Pakistan is abducted by mysterious armed men and then released. In Zimbabwe, a journalist is arrested. Both men seemingly targeted for criticising people in power. Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Nic Muirhead about both these cases.

Mammy, Jezebel, Sapphire: Stereotyping Black women in media

The stereotyping of Black women in the media and the push for change in an industry where diversity and inclusion have been too long in coming.

Contributors:

Kovie Biakolo - Culture writer and multiculturalism scholar

Francesca Sobande - Lecturer of Digital Media Studies, Cardiff University

Naeemah Clark - Professor of Cinema and Television Arts, Elon University and Author, Diversity in US Mass Media



Babirye Bukilwa - Actor and playwright

Source: Al Jazeera