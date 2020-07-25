Despite China's best efforts, journalists are finding innovative ways to tell the story of the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.
Timothy Grose - Assistant Professor of China Studies, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Alim Seytoff - Director of Uyghur Service, Radio Free Asia
Adrian Zenz - Senior Fellow in China Studies, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation
Sophie Richardson - China Director, Human Rights Watch
A journalist in Pakistan is abducted by mysterious armed men and then released. In Zimbabwe, a journalist is arrested. Both men seemingly targeted for criticising people in power. Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Nic Muirhead about both these cases.
Mammy, Jezebel, Sapphire: Stereotyping Black women in media
The stereotyping of Black women in the media and the push for change in an industry where diversity and inclusion have been too long in coming.
Kovie Biakolo - Culture writer and multiculturalism scholar
Francesca Sobande - Lecturer of Digital Media Studies, Cardiff University
Naeemah Clark - Professor of Cinema and Television Arts, Elon University and Author, Diversity in US Mass Media
Babirye Bukilwa - Actor and playwright
