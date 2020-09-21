The Trump administration has brought back sanctions on Iran and it is threatening "consequences" against those who violate them.
Russia is calling the action "reckless" and close European allies are saying the United States has no right to reimpose any penalties since it withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal two years ago.
The US's top diplomat has dismissed that agreement, calling it "silly".
Is President Donald Trump's strategy of "maximum pressure" against Tehran achieving its goals?
Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen
Guests:
Steven Rogers - member of the Donald J Trump for President Advisory Board
Mostafa Khoshcheshm - Iran affairs analyst
Maya Lester - international sanctions lawyer at the Brick Court Chambers
