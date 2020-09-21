The US is imposing unilateral sanctions on Iran despite objections from the UN Security Council.

The Trump administration has brought back sanctions on Iran and it is threatening "consequences" against those who violate them.

Russia is calling the action "reckless" and close European allies are saying the United States has no right to reimpose any penalties since it withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal two years ago.

The US's top diplomat has dismissed that agreement, calling it "silly".

Is President Donald Trump's strategy of "maximum pressure" against Tehran achieving its goals?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Steven Rogers - member of the Donald J Trump for President Advisory Board

Mostafa Khoshcheshm - Iran affairs analyst

Maya Lester - international sanctions lawyer at the Brick Court Chambers

Source: Al Jazeera News