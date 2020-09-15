Spotlight initiative being launched in Africa in partnership with the African Union to confront the crisis.

The abuse of women is one of the most widespread human rights violations.

It has many forms, including physical and sexual violence, female genital mutilation and child marriage.

The long-term effects on the survivors are severe.

To confront the crisis, the EU and the UN launched the Spotlight initiative in 2017.

That initiative is now being launched in Africa in partnership with the African Union.

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Amina J Mohammed - Deputy secretary-general of the UN

Jutta Urpilainen - EU commissioner for International Partnerships

Source: Al Jazeera News