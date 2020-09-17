Migrants in South Africa are facing increasing attacks, and police are often indifferent to the issue.
That is the conclusion of a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report published a year after the launch of a national plan to tackle xenophobia.
HRW found many South Asians and African migrants living in fear.
Mobs have destroyed foreign-owned businesses and homes.
However, few of the perpetrators have been brought to justice.
So what is needed to ensure safety and equality for all in the "Rainbow Nation"?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa director, Human Rights Watch
Fasiha Hassan - Gauteng Provincial Legislature member and youth leader
Ralph Mathekga - political analyst
