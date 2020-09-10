Thousands of refugees and migrants are homeless in Greece after fires destroyed the biggest camp in Europe.

The Moria Camp was built to house 3,000 people but the population was four times that, with its residents packed in and living in squalor.

Greece's migration minister says refugees and migrants started the fires deliberately to protest against COVID-19 quarantine rules.

People in Lesbos have long complained of the site.

While other European Union nations had offered to take some of these people in, rights groups say the 27-member bloc must urgently rethink its asylum policy.

So who should take responsibility for the refugees?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Philippa Kempson - co-founder of refugee aid organisation, The Hope Project

Damian Boeselager - member of the European Parliament

Rory O'Keefe - Koraki humanitarian analysis service

Source: Al Jazeera News