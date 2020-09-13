The M5-RFP coalition that recently led anti-government protests rejects a political charter presented by military.

The M5-RFP coalition that led anti-government protests before last month's coup has rejected a political charter revealed by the ruling military leaders.

It includes a military or civilian-led transitional government that would be in place until elections are held in 18 months.

But M5-RFP and West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS insist only a civilian can take charge of the transition.

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Mohamed Salaha - Malian journalist and Sahel specialist

Marie-Roger Biloa - president and CEO of Africa International Media Group

Manu Lekunze - fellow in politics and international relations at University of Aberdeen

Source: Al Jazeera