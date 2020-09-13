The M5-RFP coalition that led anti-government protests before last month's coup has rejected a political charter revealed by the ruling military leaders.
It includes a military or civilian-led transitional government that would be in place until elections are held in 18 months.
But M5-RFP and West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS insist only a civilian can take charge of the transition.
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Mohamed Salaha - Malian journalist and Sahel specialist
Marie-Roger Biloa - president and CEO of Africa International Media Group
Manu Lekunze - fellow in politics and international relations at University of Aberdeen
Source: Al Jazeera