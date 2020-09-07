Alexander Lukashenko remains defiant despite mass protests as high-profile opposition figure goes missing.

Alexander Lukashenko insists he is not going anywhere despite a month of protests against the Belarusian president's disputed re-election.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters ignored government warnings to demand a new vote, saying last month's election was rigged.

Police were seen dragging away or beating demonstrators.

Friends of a high-profile opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, say masked men abducted her from a street in the capital, Minsk.

Rights groups and Belarus's neighbours have condemned the crackdown.

So how much longer can Lukashenko hold on to power?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Jaroslav Romanchuk - former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate

Franak Viacorka - non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council

Vladimir Sotnikov - political scientist at the Russia Academy of Sciences

Source: Al Jazeera