Alexander Lukashenko insists he is not going anywhere despite a month of protests against the Belarusian president's disputed re-election.
On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters ignored government warnings to demand a new vote, saying last month's election was rigged.
Police were seen dragging away or beating demonstrators.
Friends of a high-profile opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, say masked men abducted her from a street in the capital, Minsk.
Rights groups and Belarus's neighbours have condemned the crackdown.
So how much longer can Lukashenko hold on to power?
Jaroslav Romanchuk - former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate
Franak Viacorka - non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council
Vladimir Sotnikov - political scientist at the Russia Academy of Sciences
