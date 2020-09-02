Commander of Saudi-led war in Yemen and son dismissed after being accused of corruption.

Many royal family members in Saudi Arabia have been sacked or arrested since Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was appointed crown prince three years ago.

Fahd bin Turki, the commander of the Saudi-led war in Yemen, was sacked by Prince Mohammed while bin Turki's son is no longer deputy governor of a region in the northwest.

Both are under investigation for alleged suspicious transactions at the defence ministry.

Critics say MBS's anti-corruption campaign is really an excuse for the 35-year-old to remove anyone blocking his path to becoming king.

So what is really behind the sackings?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Abdulaziz Almoayyad - Saudi human rights activist and founding member of the Saudi Diaspora Party

Bill Law - editor, Arab Digest newsletter

Ali Al-Ahmed - director, Institute for Gulf Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News