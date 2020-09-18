Police charged 15 people in connection with riots triggered by new citizenship law that critics say excludes Muslims.

Rights groups say opposition activists and academics were detained, while politicians who incited violence were not arrested.

The government and police reject allegations of bias.

Will those detained receive justice?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Tarunabh Khaitan - professor of public law and legal theory, University of Oxford

Karuna Nundy - advocate, Supreme Court of India

Uday Chandra - assistant professor of government, Georgetown University

Source: Al Jazeera