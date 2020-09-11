More than a month of unprecedented rain brings a new crisis and a state of emergency to Sudan.

Flooding from the River Nile, a source of life for Sudan since ancient times, has brought disaster to large parts of the country.

Villages have been destroyed, more than 100 people have died, and tens of thousands of others have been forced from their homes.

Another threat comes in the form of diseases lurking in stagnant water, posing yet another threat to survivors at a time of a global pandemic.

With ageing infrastructure and unreliable drainage systems, how will Sudan cope with increasingly erratic weather patterns in a changing climate?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Nisreen ElSaim - Chair of the UN secretary-general's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change

Waleed Madibo - Founder and president of Sudan Policy Forum

Francois Gemenne - Professor of environmental geopolitics and migration dynamics at The Paris Institute of Political Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News