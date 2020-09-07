Rallies sparked by US police killing of George Floyd have been largely peaceful, but some cities continue to see unrest.

The death of Black American George Floyd while being arrested in the US has triggered more than three months of protests against police brutality and racism.

Although the rallies have been largely peaceful, cities such as Portland have become flash-points for unrest.

The issue is creating more division in the country, less than two months before a presidential election.

What must be done to bridge the divide?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Maurice Jackson - Associate professor of African American History, Georgetown University

Seneca Cayson - Lead protester in Portland, Oregon

Derrick Plummer - Political strategist and consultant

Source: Al Jazeera News