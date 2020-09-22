Former defense minister appointed interim president by a group chosen by the military leaders.

A group chosen by Mali's military leaders appointed the former defence minister, Ba N'Daou, as president on Monday.

He is expected to steer the country back to civilian rule in 18 months.

The vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, is the man who led last month's coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Keita.

Goita is urging people to support the army in the fight against armed groups.

But will Malians accept their new leaders? And can this end months of instability?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Chukwuemeka Eze - executive director of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding in Accra

Kwesi Aning - director of research at Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Ghana

Vincent Hugeux - journalist and writer focusing on West Africa and Lecturer at Sciences Po University in Paris

Source: Al Jazeera