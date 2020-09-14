Local elections held as opposition leader recovers from suspected poisoning.

The governing United Russia party looks set for a run of local election wins, but is also on course for some setbacks.

Supporters of stricken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny have made rare gains in Siberian city politics.

United Russia has been looking for any signs of a protest vote amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic stagnation.

Does it have cause to worry ahead of parliamentary elections in a year?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Victor Olevich - lead analyst at the Centre for Actual Politics, Moscow

Samuel Greene - director of the Russia Institute at King's College London and co-author of Putin v the People.

Alex Titov - lecturer in modern European history at Queen's University Belfast.

Source: Al Jazeera News