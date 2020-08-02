The number of new cases is surging around the globe and governments are weighing options to face it.

Just a few weeks ago, many countries thought they had the coronavirus under control as the number of cases was falling and the curve of infections flattening.

Governments started lifting restrictions and reopening their economies. Some were even praised for their successes and many people resumed their daily lives.

But that optimism has not lasted. A sudden record number of infections is being reported in many countries.

Some call it a resurgence, others a comeback. And scientists are debating how to identify and define what a "second wave" is.

The World Health Organization says the virus is unfolding in one big wave with no evidence it is affected by changes in seasons. It also predicts the pandemic is likely to go on for a long time.

Can lockdowns work this time? And what will the fallout be?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Marcus Plescia - Chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Arisina Ma - President of the Hong Kong Public Doctors' Association

Azeddine Ibrahimi - director of the Medical Biotechnology Laboratory at Rabat Medical School at Mohammed V University

Source: Al Jazeera News