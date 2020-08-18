Angry demonstrators break the taboo of criticising the king.

They have been rallying almost daily for the past month. Anti-government protesters led by students are attracting different sectors of Thai society.

Their main demand is a change of the entire political system.

That includes the resignation of former army general now Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Sunday saw one of the largest protests since the military seized power in the latest coup six years ago.

As well as changes to the constitution and an end to the intimidation of political activists, some are calling for what has long been unthinkable: reform of the monarchy.

Any criticism of the royal family is an offence that can lead to a long prison sentence.

How likely is political change in Thailand?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Pravit Rojanaphruk - Political reporter and columnist for Kaosod English news website

David Streckfuss - Thai historian and author of Truth on Trial in Thailand; Defamation, Treason, and Lese- Majeste

Jade Donavanik - Dean of the Graduate School of Law at Siam University and a former adviser to the Constitution Drafting Committee in Thailand

Source: Al Jazeera News