The surprise resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent shockwaves through the country's political establishment.

The 65-year-old quit citing health reasons related to ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel disease he has lived with since he was a teenager.

Abe apologised to the Japanese people and said he did not want his illness to get in the way of decision-making.

Described as a nationalist, he has struggled to introduce aggressive economic reforms.

So how far has he succeeded? And how will Japanese remember him?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Tomohiko Taniguchi - Special adviser to Abe's cabinet and professor at Keio University

Lauren Richardson - Director of studies at Australian National University's Asia-Pacific College of Diplomacy

David Leheny - Professor of Japanese politics at Waseda University

Source: Al Jazeera News