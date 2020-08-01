US President Donald Trump is criticised for suggesting the postponement of November's vote.

The presidential election in the United States is scheduled to take place about three months from now.

With the number of coronavirus infections still rising in the world's worst-affected country, many states are making postal voting easier so that people do not need to queue at polling stations.

But President Donald Trump says mail-in ballots will lead to fraud, without providing evidence.

He tweeted about wanting to delay the election, prompting criticism from Democrats and even his Republican supporters.

So could the vote be postponed?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Adam Goodman - Republican Party strategist

Clyde Wilcox - Professor, Government Department at Georgetown University

Simon Rosenberg - President of the New Democrat Network think-tank

Source: Al Jazeera News