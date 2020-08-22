Rival powers call for truce but renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar has yet to respond.

Many ceasefires have failed to bring an end to years of conflict in Libya.

But the two rival powers appear to have found some common ground with the latest truce announcement.

On Friday, Tripoli's United Nations-recognised government called for fighting to end and for elections to be held by March.

Its rival administration in the east, which backs the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, also urged all parties to stick to the truce.

But Haftar, who has suffered a series of losses this year, has yet to respond.

So, will this ceasefire finally pave the way for peace?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Anas El Gomati - Director, Sadeq Institute, a Libya-based think-tank

Alice Alunni - Libya researcher, Durham University in the UK

Jonathan Winer - former United States special envoy for Libya

Source: Al Jazeera News