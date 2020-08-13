Harris is the first Black woman to become a US vice presidential pick.

Senator Kamala Harris has joined Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Biden's choice of a Black woman of Indian and Jamaican descent as his vice president comes at a crucial time for the United States.

President Donald Trump is facing mounting pressure over systemic racism and police brutality. He has also been accused of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their first campaign event together, Biden and Harris went after the president's track record. They said Trump has failed to lead the nation and run the economy into the ground.

In a time of increasing racial tension, what role will Kamala Harris play?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Janelle King - Republican analyst

Richard Painter - former Chief Ethics Lawyer for President George W Bush and professor at University of Minnesota Law School

Trevor Hunnicutt - political correspondent embedded with the Biden campaign for the Reuters news agency

Source: Al Jazeera News