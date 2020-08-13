Senator Kamala Harris has joined Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
Biden's choice of a Black woman of Indian and Jamaican descent as his vice president comes at a crucial time for the United States.
President Donald Trump is facing mounting pressure over systemic racism and police brutality. He has also been accused of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their first campaign event together, Biden and Harris went after the president's track record. They said Trump has failed to lead the nation and run the economy into the ground.
In a time of increasing racial tension, what role will Kamala Harris play?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Janelle King - Republican analyst
Richard Painter - former Chief Ethics Lawyer for President George W Bush and professor at University of Minnesota Law School
Trevor Hunnicutt - political correspondent embedded with the Biden campaign for the Reuters news agency
Source: Al Jazeera News