The Russian government critic is in a coma after suspected poisoning.

The leading Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life at a hospital in Siberia. His family and supporters say he was poisoned.

Navalny fell ill during a flight to Moscow, forcing an emergency landing in the city of Omsk. His staff suspect poison was put in his tea at an airport cafe.

Navalny's family wants him moved to Germany for treatment. But doctors have told his wife his condition is "unstable" and he is "too ill" to be transferred.

Navalny's team says the hospital is blocking his move under pressure from the Kremlin.

This is not the first time such an attack has occurred. So, are Russian critics now more at risk than ever?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Anna Matveeva - Visiting senior research fellow at King's College London

Daragh McDowell - Principal Russia analyst at the risk consultancy, Verisk Maplecroft

Ilya Ponomarev - Exiled Russian politician and former member of the State Duma

Source: Al Jazeera News