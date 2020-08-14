ISIL-linked fighters have taken control of a port near major gas projects.

Government forces in Mozambique are fighting to regain control of a remote area in the north.

Soldiers are trying to push back ISIL-linked fighters in Cabo Delgado province, a resource-rich region that has faced years of conflict.

The fighters have taken control of the port of Mocimboa da Praia, near offshore gas projects worth $60bn.

Over the past three years, monitoring groups say more than 1,500 people have been killed and at least 250,000 displaced from their homes in the area.

So, will other countries need to intervene to stem the violence?

