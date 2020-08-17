The coronavirus pandemic means we are facing our worst ever recession.

When times are tough, investors tend to put their money into so-called "safe haven" assets such as gold.

The price of the precious metal hit a record high of $2,060 an ounce a couple of weeks ago, a 30 percent rise this year.

Wha is behind the rush? And could it affect the chances of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic?

Presenter: Imran Khan 

Guests:

Christian Lawrence - Senior market strategist at Rabobank

Michael Hewson - Chief market analyst at the financial firm CMC Markets

Arun Kumar - Professor of economics at the Institute of Social Sciences

Source: Al Jazeera News