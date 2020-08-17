The price of gold hits record high as investors worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic means we are facing our worst ever recession.

When times are tough, investors tend to put their money into so-called "safe haven" assets such as gold.

The price of the precious metal hit a record high of $2,060 an ounce a couple of weeks ago, a 30 percent rise this year.

Wha is behind the rush? And could it affect the chances of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Christian Lawrence - Senior market strategist at Rabobank

Michael Hewson - Chief market analyst at the financial firm CMC Markets

Arun Kumar - Professor of economics at the Institute of Social Sciences

Source: Al Jazeera News