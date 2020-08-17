The coronavirus pandemic means we are facing our worst ever recession.
When times are tough, investors tend to put their money into so-called "safe haven" assets such as gold.
The price of the precious metal hit a record high of $2,060 an ounce a couple of weeks ago, a 30 percent rise this year.
Wha is behind the rush? And could it affect the chances of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Christian Lawrence - Senior market strategist at Rabobank
Michael Hewson - Chief market analyst at the financial firm CMC Markets
Arun Kumar - Professor of economics at the Institute of Social Sciences
