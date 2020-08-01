It has been an eventful month since China's government imposed a national security law on Hong Kong.

China's leaders say it is essential to curb months of disruptive protests, but critics say it is the death knell of democracy in one of the most vibrant cities in the world.

Police have detained student activists; 12 democratic candidates have been disqualified from a now postponed Legislative Council election; and despite going into exile, activists overseas such as Nathan Law now face wanted notices if they return to Hong Kong.

So what is the future for autonomy and freedom of expression in the global financial hub?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Isaac Cheng - Pro-democracy campaigner

Andrew Leung - Independent China strategist

Stephen Vines - China analyst and author of Defying the Dragon: Hong Kong and the World's Largest Dictatorship

Source: Al Jazeera News