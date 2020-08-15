Calls grow louder for longtime president to leave office after disputed election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's controversial re-election has triggered a week of unprecedented demonstrations against his 26-year rule.

The opposition and protesters accuse Lukashenko of rigging the vote, and ordering a police crackdown.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who escaped to Lithuania after losing the election, is calling for more peaceful rallies.

The European Union is working on sanctions against Belarusian officials but Lukashenko insists he is not stepping down.

So, how long can he maintain his grip on power?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Jaroslav Romanchuk - President of the Scientific Research Mises Center think-tank

Peter Zalmayev - Executive director at the Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Domitilla Sagramoso - Lecturer in security and development at King's College London

Source: Al Jazeera News