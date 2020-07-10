Tension is running high in DRC as protesters denounce nomination of controversial figure to head election commission.

Several people have been killed in protests across the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters defied a ban on public gatherings to march against the nomination of a new election administrator - Ronsard Malonda.

They accuse Malonda of rigging previous polls in favour of former President Joseph Kabila, who stepped down in 2019 after 18 years in office.

How will this affect the ruling coalition and can any fallout be contained?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Al Kitenge - Congolese economist and political analyst

Okito Tongomo - exiled politician and president of the Congolese Support Group

Vincent Rouget - associate director for Africa at the political consultancy, Control Risks

Source: Al Jazeera News