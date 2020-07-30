US Congress question CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook on anti-competitive behaviour.

Critics of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook have long accused the US companies of abusing their power to drive out competition and of mishandling user data.

The US Congress has questioned the firms' chief executives as part of a year-long investigation into their business practices.

So, have the internet giants become too powerful? And is there a need for new laws to regulate them?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Larry Irving - former US assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information

Itika Sharma Punit - editor at Quartz India

Mark Coeckelbergh - member, European Commission Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence

Source: Al Jazeera