Highest court at UN rejected blockading nations' appeal to prevent mediation by world's civil aviation organisation.

Millions of passengers on one of the world's biggest airlines have spent more than three years taking a longer path to their destinations.

All Qatar Airways flights have been forced to reroute and use extra fuel to avoid the airspace of the four countries which imposed an air, sea and land blockade in 2017.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt want to keep it that way.

But the highest court at the United Nations has rejected their appeal to prevent mediation by the world's civil aviation organisation, the ICAO.

Will the verdict change the course of the diplomatic dispute?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Ali Alhail - Political writer

Paul Morcos - Professor of Law at Saint Joseph University in Beirut

Mahjoob Zweiri - Director of the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University

Source: Al Jazeera News