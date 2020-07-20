The UK is reported to have turned to Japan in its search for 5G network technology.

The UK's decision to ban China's Huawei 5G from its networks appears to be a blow for Chinese technology and a victory for United States President Donald Trump.

London says the decision was not easy, but was made for national security and economic reasons.

From the end of this year, UK operators will not be allowed to buy the Huawei's 5G kits, while gear already in place will have to be removed by 2027.

The move comes as the US intensifies its campaign against the tech giant and it reverses the UK's attempt in January to allow restricted use of Huawei's equipment.

The UK has reportedly asked Japan to help build its internet infrastructure instead.

What does the decision mean for the timeline of 5G services?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Simon Lacey - Former vice president of Global Government Affairs at Huawei Technologies in Shenzhen, China

Robert Pritchard - Cybersecurity consultant and former deputy head of Cyber Security Operations Centre in the UK government

Marc Einstein - Chief analyst for Digital Services at ITR Japan

Source: Al Jazeera News