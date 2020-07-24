US President Donald Trump has been criticised for plan to send extra federal officers to cities.

US President Donald Trump often calls himself the "law and order" president.

He has accused some city mayors of failing to rein in weeks of protests against police brutality.

Earlier this month, Trump sent in federal agents to Portland.

He has since announced a "surge" of federal officers to other cities such as Chicago to combat violent crime.

Several mayors have denounced the deployment as a re-election stunt in the run-up to the November 3 presidential elections.

Will this set a dangerous precedent for American democracy?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

John Malcolm - vice president, Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation

Sahar Aziz - professor of law, Rutgers University

Jason Nichols - lecturer in African American studies, University of Maryland College Park

Source: Al Jazeera News