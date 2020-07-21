UK research team shows promising results from trials; doctors warn a long way to go before vaccine is widely available.

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is gathering pace.

Scientists are competing to develop a safe and effective treatment that may help end the pandemic.

Years of research is being completed in just a few months.

A team at Oxford University in the UK has released promising results from early trials. It is one of approximately 160 vaccines in development around the world.

Although doctors are excited, they warn there's still a long way to go before a vaccine is widely available.

How do we make sure everyone will have access once there's a vaccine for COVID-19?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Muhammad Munir - Lecturer in virology, Lancaster University

Helen Rees - Executive director, Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, University of Witwatersrand

John Nicholls - Clinical professor in Pathology, University of Hong Kong

Source: Al Jazeera News