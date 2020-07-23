China promises retaliation for closure of its consulate in Texas, after US gave diplomats there 72 hours to leave.

Relations between the United States and China are unravelling quickly. In the latest spat, Chinese diplomats were given 72 hours to shut down their consulate in Houston, Texas.

President Donald Trump accuses them of spying and stealing intellectual property. China's foreign ministry has threatened to retaliate for what it calls "malicious slander".

From trade to security and human rights, will Beijing and Washington find room for compromise?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Wang Huiyao - president and founder of the Center for China and Globalization

Theresa Fallon - director of the Center for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Peter Roff - contributing editor at Newsweek magazine

Source: Al Jazeera News