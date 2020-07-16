Border skirmishes near the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region have killed at least 16.

Former Soviet republics Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for decades.

The area is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but controlled by ethnic Armenian forces.

Since a 1994 ceasefire, there have been regular battles near the border.

Both countries accuse each other of triggering the latest artillery bombardment and drone attacks north of the disputed region.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sacked the foreign minister, accusing him of "meaningless negotiations" with Armenia.

Can the two sides resolve decades of animosity?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Hikmet Hajiyev - assistant to the Azerbaijan president

Arsen Kharatyan - former adviser to the Armenia prime minister

Ibrahim Fraihat - assistant professor of conflict resolution at Doha Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News