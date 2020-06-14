Police killings in the United States trigger global protests and debates on racism.

The killing of George Floyd in US police custody has triggered anti-racism protests around the world.

Rallies in the United Kingdom highlighted discrimination against minorities, as well as the UK's colonial past.

Far-right protesters held counter-rallies after the statues of colonial figures and slave traders were removed.

People also rallied against racism and police violence in France.

And protesters in Belgium defaced statues of King Leopold II, who ruled Congo in the 19th century when tens of millions of Africans were enslaved and killed.

Can Europe and the United States learn from each other about how to deal with the legacy of racism?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Tricia Rose - director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America at Brown University

Patrick Vernon - cultural historian and anti-racism campaigner in the UK

Ojeaku Nwabuzo - senior research officer at the European Network Against Racism

Source: Al Jazeera News