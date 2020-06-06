WHO warned the virus may become endemic, and some scientists warn 'second wave' of infections inevitable.

Countries are gradually lifting the lockdowns put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Shops and businesses are reopening, students are returning to school, and some airlines have resumed operations.

But several countries have reported a resurgence in new infections as they gradually return to normalcy.

Iran's president threatened to reimpose restrictions after doctors recorded the highest total of daily cases.

Schools, museums and parks were closed in Seoul shortly after they reopened.

The World Health Organization recently warned the virus may become endemic, similar to HIV.

So how should we prepare to live with the virus?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Jeff Schlegelmilch - Deputy Director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at The Earth Institute at Columbia University

Ali Omrani - Head of Research at the Communicable Disease Center at Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar

Jan-Emmanuel De Neve - Director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University

Source: Al Jazeera News