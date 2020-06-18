It was just two years ago when the leaders of North Korea and South Korea agreed to work towards peace.
They signed a pact to stop cross-border hostilities - and for once, there was hope for reconciliation.
But now, that hope is fading.
Pyongyang has threatened to redeploy troops near the demilitarised border. It also destroyed a liaison office meant to facilitate dialogue, because, it says, South Korea allowed North Korean defectors to drop anti-government leaflets into its territory.
The government in Seoul denies that and says it will no longer tolerate North Korea's behaviour.
So, what is next for the region?
Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria
Guests:
Scott Snyder - senior fellow for Korean Studies and director of the programme on US-Korea Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations
June Park - political economist and researcher at the National Foundation of Korea
Aidan Foster-Carter - honourary senior research fellow in Sociology and Modern Korea at Leeds University
Source: Al Jazeera