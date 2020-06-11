The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating effect on refugees around the world.

Preventive measures such as physical distancing and frequent hand-washing are often difficult to implement in crowded camps.

The aid agencies helping the refugees are struggling as well.

Wealthy nations in Europe, North America and the Middle East are slashing donations, and keeping that money at home to tackle the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Oxfam, one of the world's largest charities, laid off nearly 1,500 staff and pulled out of 18 countries last month.

A recent survey estimated that global government aid will drop by $25bn by 2021.

So, how do we ensure protection for some of the world's most vulnerable people?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Heba Aly - director of The New Humanitarian, a non-profit journalism organisation focused on humanitarian crises

Ole Solvang - director of partnerships and policy at the Norwegian Refugee Council

Nasser Yassin - associate professor of policy and planning at the American University of Beirut and Chair of the AUB4Refugees Initiative.

Source: Al Jazeera