Demonstrations against police brutality and racism spread across the US.

The killing of George Floyd has reignited pent-up anger towards racism and police brutality in the United States.

Since his death in Minneapolis more than a week ago, there have been nationwide, mainly peaceful, protests.

People defied curfews in more than 140 cities to demand justice for Floyd and other Black Americans who have died at the hands of the police.

But President Donald Trump has threatened to shoot those looting amid the protests and send in the army.

Presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, says Trump is making the country even more divided.

So, is there enough momentum to change laws and attitudes in a polarised election year?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Jason Nichols - progressive political and social analyst

Rosa Clemente - community organiser

Richard Goodstein - Democratic political strategist

Source: Al Jazeera News